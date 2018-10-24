Battlefield 5 designer banned from Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 pleads innocence with montage video

Florian 'Drunkkz3' Le Bihan works at DICE as a gameplay designer on Battlefield 5. Bihan is also an avid shooter fan and a former player for Fnatic's esports team, so he decided to dive into Call of Duty: Black Ops 4's multiplayer. However, as Bihan said on Twitter (as spotted by a Resetera user), he was banned from Black Ops 4 not long after he started playing.

So i got banned from #BlackOps4 LOL. Could you please not @Treyarch ??? @TreyarchPC pic.twitter.com/EaZ4NvJeG1October 23, 2018

The ban message Bihan received was vague: "Drunkkz3 has been banned from playing on the Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 servers. Sign in with another profile to play online." This didn't really tell Bihan why he was banned, so he did the only thing he could: compile a video of his Black Ops 4 kills to demonstrate his enthusiasm for the game and argue his innocence. You can watch it below. After seeing Bihan in action, I have to wonder if Treyarch's anti-cheating system registered him as an aimbot user - he jokingly suggested as much on Twitter .

Bihan's impressive video seems to have done the trick: as he said on Twitter, Treyarch unbanned him earlier today, which is a pretty quick response time. It's nice to see one of the developers behind one of this year's most anticipated shooters celebrating the work of a competing series, and you've got to love the happy ending.

⚠️Alright everyone!!! ⚠️I AM NOW OFFICIALLY FREE! can play the video game again!!! Thanks @Treyarch @TreyarchPC. I'll try to keep it cool for a bit now... promise... 🙃 (btw please nerf dual wield saug, give some love to ARs and nerf op. modded Mozu on PC) #BlackOps4 pic.twitter.com/Vi0WnFUdOxOctober 24, 2018