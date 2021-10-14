Battlefield 2042 Hazard Zone trailer is all about squading up and collecting data drives

Battlefield 2042 Hazard Zone details are in, as a new trailer shows off the intriguing new squad-based mode.

Hazard Zone will see multiple teams of 4 exploring the game's maps and trying to find valuable data drives. Not only will teams be going up against each other to plunder as many data drives as possible, but they will face environmental threats as well as AI Occupying Forces who are defending certain drives scattered across the map. The winners aren't the ones with the most kills, but those who can successfully get off the map with the data drives.

Check out the trailer for Battlefield Hazard Zone below.

When it comes to surviving the Hazard Zone, players will have two windows to be extracted, with only one squad able to take advantage of the extraction, meaning that only a maximum of two teams can successfully finish a round. If you manage to get out of the Hazard Zone with those data drives, you can convert them to Dark Market currency points and use them to get upgrades for your gear and specialist for the next time you head back.

What really captures our attention is the player count. There'll only be 24 players on PS4 and Xbox One, with 32 on PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC, implying a very different style and pace of Battlefield, and not the battle royale spectacle that came with Battlefield 5's Firestorm.

You'll be able to get a proper taste of Hazard when the game finally releases on November 19 - its new release date after the Battlefield 2042 delay - on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC.

