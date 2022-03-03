Battlefield 2042 dev considers halving 128-player lobbies and addresses "walking simulator" criticisms

Battlefield 2042's maps are getting big changes as part of an overhaul in the near future.

Taking to the official Battlefield 2042 website earlier this week, EA DICE outlined five key areas of improvement needed for the shooter's maps. The first area of issue is traversal, because after hearing player frustrations related to how long it takes to travel between Base and Flag Camps, EA DICE will actually be moving around spawns areas on maps, to reduce complaints that it felt like a "walking simulator."

Another area of potential improvement is "intensity." EA DICE writes that it can sometimes be "too chaotic" when fighting over objectives in the Breakthrough mode, and so it's reviewing whether it makes sense to keep the mode as a 128-player experience, or drop the overall count down to 64 players.

Next, line of sight is being changed significantly, because players feel like there are way too many flat plains where players can shoot at others from an increased distance. EA DICE is also looking to bring improvement to "paths" towards objectives in various maps, making it easier to understand how to get from one objective to the next.

Similarly to line of sight, cover will also see improvements, so players have more protection when travelling between objectives. Right now, none of these improvements have a potential release window in Battlefield 2042, but right now, the developer's immediate focus is going towards making improvements to the Kaleidoscope map for both Conquest and Breakthrough modes.

Battlefield 2042 Specialists | Battlefield 2042 weapons | Battlefield 2042 error codes | Battlefield 2042 tips | Battlefield 2042 modes | Battlefield 2042 campaign