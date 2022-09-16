Batman: Urban Legends ends as the Dawn of the DCU begins

DC has revealed that Batman: Urban Legends will end with issue #23 in December. Written by Jamal Campbell, Joey Esposito, Dennis Culver, and Kenny Porter, with art by Campbell, Vasco Georgiev, Hayden Sherman, and Simone Di Meo, the final issue of the anthology series will conclude a two-part Nightwing story, a battle between Batman and the Time Commander so he can get the Waynes back to their time, and graduation for the first Arkham Academy class.

Additionally, Batman: Urban Legends #23 will feature a flashback story focusing on Dick Grayson's time as Robin, wherein he has to save his mentor and father figure's life.

Batman: Urban Legends #23 (Image credit: DC)

Batman: Urban Legends launched in March 2021 with what Newsarama called "Jason and Todd's greatest hits." Since then, it's explored several key storylines tying into broader DC events and explored the Bat family and their allies' lives - including a focus on Tim Drake-Robin's coming out as bisexual.

Like the rest of the series, Batman: Urban Legends #23 will be 64 pages in prestige format, with a wraparound main cover by Nikola Čižmešija (seen below) and variants by Campbell (seen here) and Cully Hamner.

Batman: Urban Legends #23 (Image credit: DC)

Ending Urban Legends in the new year makes sense with what seems to be a new editorial era for DC Comics. The publisher just announced Dawn of the DCU, which will explore the reborn Multiverse after the current Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths event, and it may also look a little different thanks to events in Batman vs. Robin and other series.

Although Urban Legends has been a constant for the last two years, its end comes at a new beginning for the DCU - and we can't help but wonder if a new anthology title will replace it.

Batman: Urban Legends #23 will be available January 10, 2023. Check out DC's December 2022 solicitations here.

