My favorite Batman movie – and maybe yours too – is getting a lavish 4K remaster release later this year.

Batman: Mask of the Phantasm, the 1993 Batman: The Animated Series movie, is being re-released in Ultra HD in celebration of its 30th anniversary. It’ll be available to buy digitally and on Blu-ray from September 12.

You only have to look at the 4K Mask of the Phantasm trailer above to see why this is a big deal. This is, for my money, the best on-screen Batman story, looking and sounding as crisp as the day it was released in cinemas. We’re already getting goosebumps thinking about how some of these scenes are going to look in 4K.

For the uninitiated, Mask of the Phantasm sees the Caped Crusader on the hunt of the mysterious Phantasm, a villain who is intent on framing Batman for the murder of several crime lords.

Yes, we have a soft spot for The Dark Knight and 1989’s Batman too, but Mask of the Phantasm is the complete package. Kevin Conroy gives a never-better performance as Batman, while also diving deep into Bruce Wayne’s past – and psyche. Former flame Andrea Beaumont (Dana Delany) also arrives on the scene, complicating matters further.

Now for the technical bits: the Mask of the Phantasm 4K remaster is sourced from the original negative of the theatrical cut, with 4K scans removing any dirt or scratches. You’ll be pleased to know, however, that the film grain and animation cels are untouched, preserving the gorgeous art-deco look of the original.

The release will also be bundled in with 'Kevin Conroy: I Am The Knight', a special tribute to the Batman actor who passed away in 2022. Batman: The Animated Series’ cast and crew will share their memories of Conroy in the feature.

