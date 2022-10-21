Batman: Legends of Gotham puts the Dark Knight's legacy at risk during Lazarus Planet

Batman's legacy is at risk of falling into villainous hands during the upcoming Lazarus Planet event, which could possibly create even worse consequences down the line. It all takes place in Batman: Legends of Gotham #1, which Newsarama can reveal is one of DC's January 2023 new releases.

After the Lazarus Island volcano explodes and spews transformative chemicals into the air that change the powers of heroes and villains all over Earth-0/Prime, Batman is obviously... preoccupied. This allows several villains to take major advantage and hold an auction for what DC calls "his deepest, darkest, most dangerous secrets."

Luckily, an invitation gets to the outlaw Red Hood, so Jason Todd can work with Batman's black ops team, the Outsiders, to save Batman's legacy.

Batman: Legends of Gotham #1 will see him, Black Lightning, and Katana struggle to put their differences aside to stop Bruce Wayne's life from being destroyed even further (especially after Failsafe takes over Gotham).

Batman: Legends of Gotham #1 will be a double-sized issue written by Andy Diggle and drawn by Karl Mostert, with cover art by Carmine Di Giandomenico, Nathan Szerdy, and David Nakayama. Di Giandomenico and Nakayama's covers can be seen here.

Lazarus Planet spins out of the penultimate Batman vs. Robin #4 of five issues, written by Mark Waid and drawn by Mahmud Asrar. DC has announced a series of one-shots releasing in January and February for the event, which will take place just as the publisher shifts into its next editorial era known as the Dawn of the DCU.

Batman: Legends of Gotham #1 will be available January 31, 2023.

Stay tuned to Newsarama for the rest of DC's January solicitations on Friday, October 21 at noon ET.

