Batman: Hush 20th Anniversary Edition includes new story pages

DC's upcoming Batman: Hush 20th Anniversary Edition hardcover will feature the 12-part series written by Jeph Loeb and illustrated by Jim Lee, as well as tons of bonus material. And as revealed by IGN (opens in new tab), that includes five new pages that have been added to the original story.

Batman: Hush originally took place across Batman #608-619 between 2002 and 2003. The anniversary hardcover will include Lee's sketches annotations, as well as additional story pages that take place after Batman #619.

The original Hush saga – which has since been expanded upon and altered for other media in the 20 years since its publication – saw the mysterious, eponymous villain attempting to destroy Batman by manipulating his friends and foes. Eventually, Hush is unmasked as Tommy Elliot, one of Bruce Wayne's childhood friends. His rage at Bruce stems from jealousy, though his malice seems to extend much deeper than even that particular monster.

In the new panels shared by DC, Batman can be seen swimming in a harbor, examining a sunken ship. Apparently, the ship's hull is lead, which would prevent Superman from assisting Bruce in this particular search. Eventually, Batman finds a corpse wearing a Lexcorp outfit, which is likely Tommy.

See the panels below.

All five pages of the Batman: Hush story addendum can be seen in the 20th Anniversary Edition hardcover collection, which will be available October 18.