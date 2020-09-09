Batman: Black and White returns in December

Batman: Black and White, the DC anthology series that dates back over two decades returns in December as a six-issue, 48-page prestige format limited series featuring "a new generation of noirish takes featuring Gotham's Guardian".
"In 1996, DC bolstered the already fabled legacy of Batman when the publisher introduced the anthology series Batman: Black and White," reads DC's announcement of the new series. "An incomparable collection of writers and artists collaborated on original, black and white short stories featuring the Dark Knight in multiple interpretations, all varying in terms of theme, tone and setting, yet all connected with a distinctive black and white color scheme."
On December 8 the series returns with a new slate of stories by "comics’ most exciting and innovative storytellers to explore the Batman mythos in stark black and white!"
The line of comic book talent slated for the new iteration of the series includes:
- Paul Dini & Andy Kubert
- Tim Seeley & Kelley Jones
- Emma Rios
- John Arcudi & James Harren
- Gabriel Hardman & Corinna Bechko
- JH Williams III
- Tom King & Mitch Gerads
- G. Willow Wilson & Greg Smallwood
- Sophie Campbell
- David Aja
- Dustin Weaver
- Bilquis Evely
- Joshua Williamson & Riley Rossmo
- James Tynion IV & Tradd Moore
- Lee Weeks
- Chip Zdarsky & Nick Bradshaw
The debut issue features cover art by Batman and Death Metal artist Greg Capullo, and each issue will also include two variant covers, one featuring Batman and the other featuring a Batman villain. For issue #1, Peach Momoko illustrates a cover featuring Talia al Ghul, while J.H. Williams III illustrates Batman.
Each issue will be priced at $5.99.
Check out 13 images from Batman: Black & White #1 in our gallery below.
Will any of these black & white stories make the list of the 10 best Batman stories of all time?