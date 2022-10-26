Batman and Robin battle Failsafe outside the Fortress of Solitude in Batman #130

Writer Chip Zdarsky's first Batman arc ends with a double-sized issue #130 in December, and DC has just released a first-look preview at what's to come for the Dark Knight and his allies in their final face-off with Failsafe.

Zdarsky is joined by artist Jorge Jimenez, colorist Tomeu Morey, and letterer Clayton Cowles on the current Batman arc, which effectively throws Bruce Wayne's life into complete chaos. After the Penguin frames Batman for murder and fakes his own death, the robotic Failsafe comes online.

It was created by Batman of Zur-En-Arrh, an alternate personality Bruce created to take over for Batman if his mind was ever corrupted. Failsafe is designed to take down Batman and all of his allies - Bat family and Justice League included - in the event that Bruce kills someone. Penguin's framing job is convincing enough to make that happen, and now everyone is suffering the consequences.

In Batman #128, Failsafe took over Gotham, and Bruce woke up in Atlantis after two weeks in a coma. Solicitation text for issue #129, which hits shelves November 1, suggests Bruce travels to space for new options to fight Failsafe...

But in the preview pages for Batman #130, seen below, Batman seems to crash-land back on Earth, then head into the Fortress of Solitude where he finds a newly-awake and healed Superman, as well as Tim Drake-Robin. Batman and Robin steel themselves and go out into the snow, seemingly determined to end Failsafe's reign of terror once and for all.

Batman #130 will go on sale December 6, with covers by Jimenez, Gabriele Dell'Otto, Stjepan Šejic, David Marquez, Jock, and Laura Braga. The backup story, which continues to explore the early relationship between Batman and Zur-En-Arrh, features art by Leonardo Romero.

