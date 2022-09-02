Batman #127 preview reveals who really (really) created Failsafe

As it turns out, Bruce Wayne didn't create Failsafe, the super-strong robotic figure that's been hunting him since the Penguin framed him for murder in Batman #125. As revealed in a preview for Batman #127, Failsafe was created by a different Batman creation: Batman of Zur-En-Arrh.

Batman #127 cover (Image credit: DC)

In Grant Morrison and Tony Daniel's Batman RIP: Zur-En-Arrh, the Dark Knight is poisoned by Doctor Hunt and a 'backup personality' built into his mind is activated to take his place. This backup, Batman of Zur-En-Arrh, is psychologically programmed to pilot his body if his personality is ever subdued or subverted.

Following a brutal, knock-down, drag-out fight between Batman and Failsafe in issue #126 – in which much of the Bat-family was also harmed – Batman apparently asked Batman of Zur-En-Arrh to activate in order to protect against possible psychological attacks.

According to Zur-En-Arrh, Bruce also thinks his backup created Failsafe. And he's right. We previously drew parallels between these stories, assuming Bruce had created both Zur-En-Arrh and Failsafe – but that's not quite right.

Bruce could never create something that would fully destroy Batman. So the thing he created to protect him psychologically did that instead, then erased the memory of creating Failsafe to make sure the creation was extra secure.

Batman #127 preview pages show Zur-En-Arrh explaining this to Tim Drake, who was almost fatally shot in issue #125 but is now on the mend. That is, unless he fights Failsafe, in which case he'll likely land right back in the hospital.

See the preview pages below.

Batman #127 is written by Chip Zdarsky, illustrated by Jorge Jimenez, colored by Tomeu Morey, and lettered by Clayton Cowles.

However things end with Zur-En-Arrh and Failsafe, Batman RIP is one of the best Batman stories of all time.