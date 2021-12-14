Batman vs. Lex Luthor in Batman #119 preview

Lex Luthor may be Superman's arch-rival, but he'll become Bruce Wayne's problem in January 4's Batman #119. As teased in this two-page preview of the issue by writer Joshua Williamson, artists Jorge Molina and Mikel Janin, and colorist Tomeu Morey, Lex Luthor is now everything Bruce Wayne isn't.
Remember, Bruce lost the Wayne family fortune in 'The Joker War,' and has even left Gotham City following 'Fear State.'
"There's a scene in Batman #119 with Bruce and Lex," Williamson tells Newsarama. "The conversation is about how Batman is broke; Batman doesn't have money anymore. It's essentially Lex taunting Bruce, and just poking at him; trying to crack the Bruce exterior.
"Bruce is trying to be Bruce, but Lex is doing everything to piss him off; he wants the Batman to come out."
Check out an unlettered page from that scene, as well as something else, from Batman #119:
Batman #119 preview
Williamson revealed to Newsarama that this was actually the first bit of his Batman run that he figured out, and wrote - outside of the Abyss and Batman Inc. elements presented in the recent first issue, Batman #118.
"There's a part where Lex talks about Bruce not having any money - even joking about his clothes and him needing a tailor," says the writer. Then he starts talking about Nightwing - 'I heard Dick gave away the butler's money to charity. That's what finally gets the Batman to come out - 'Don't talk about my kid like that."
Williamson explains that he's leaning in on Lex's affluence - even his past as a former US President.
"It also brings Batman back into the DCU," the writer explains. "So if I reference that, and what happened in Scott Snyder's Justice League run in the past couple years, I can show the other pieces of Batman outside of just the Bat-family corner of things."
Molina has drawn the primary Batman #119 cover, and he's joined with variants from Dan Hipp, Francesco Mattina, and Jock. Check them out here:
Batman #119 variant covers
Batman #119 goes on sale on January 4.
