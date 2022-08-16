Anonymous Batgirl star slams decision to scrap movie

The filmmaking world is still reeling from the news of Batgirl’s cancelation. The movie, which was already in post-production, was scrapped by Warner Bros Discovery alongside the animated movie Scoob 2: Holiday Haunt.

The official line from the company is that the movie was not ready for release. In an earnings call, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav said: "We're not going to launch a movie until it's ready." Although there have also been industry reports that the move was also a cost-cutting decision.

Now an actor in the movie has responded with a strongly worded statement, saying they were offended by the decision. Responding to a column from IndieWire (opens in new tab) about the cancelation, the anonymous star – who played a minor role in the movie – called the situation a "whole nightmare".

"I am very offended by what happened and feel terrible for the directors and Leslie Grace, who were all wonderful to work with, as well as all of the technicians," they wrote. "It was an enormous, rewarding challenge to make this movie during Covid, and during the cold weather in Glasgow."

The actor went on to criticize Zaslav’s actions as "cowardice" before adding: "I am glad I got to participate and I wish the best for all those involved, except the suits at Warner Brothers. But they all get replaced sooner than later."

The statement comes after Batgirl directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah responded to the scrapping of their movie. "We are saddened and shocked by the news. We still can't believe it," they wrote on Instagram. "As directors, it is critical that our work be shown to audiences, and while the film was far from finished, we wish that fans all over the world would have had the opportunity to see and embrace the final film themselves."

