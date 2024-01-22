Barbie is now the most popular film on Letterboxd, passing Parasite and Fight Club

Barbie is now the most popular film on Letterboxd, surpassing Bong Joon-Ho's Parasite and David Fincher's Fight Club.

To calculate popularity, Lettrboxd looks at how many times the film has been listed, viewed, reviewed, watched, or listed in the most recent amount of time. One fan gave the example that, despite having more reviews than Barbie, 3.4 million users have seen Parasite in the past four years but 2.8 million users have seen Barbie in the past 6 months.

Gerwig's Barbie is a surrealist comedy that sees Barbie (Margot Robbie) becoming self-aware and deciding to embark on a trip to the 'real world' in order to discover what life is truly about. Ryan Gosling stars at Ken, with critics calling it one the most best performances – if not the best performance – of his career. The film has garnered $1.446 billion at the global box office, becoming the highest-grossing comedy of all time and the first to gross over $1 billion. Billie Eilish took home the Golden Globe for "What Was I Made For," an original song she penned for the movie with her brother Finneas O'Connell.

The film shared a summer release date with Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, a historical biopic that aims to chronicle the trials and tribulations of the brilliant but troubled J. Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy), becoming a global phenomenon known as "Barbenheimer" that caused many fans to see both movies as a double bill.

America Ferrera, Ariana Greenblatt, Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp, Hari Nef, Emma Mackey, Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Sharon Rooney, Ana Cruz Kayne, with Will Ferrell as the CEO of Mattel, and Helen Mirren as the narrator.

Barbie is now streaming on Max and Hulu.