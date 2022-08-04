The Bandshees of Inisherin trailer reunites Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, and Martin McDonagh for another darkly funny comedy

The trailer for The Banshees of Inisherin is here – and it sees Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson reunite with In Bruges writer/director Martin McDonagh for the filmmaker's first movie since Three Billboards.

Set against the backdrop of the Irish Civil War, the comedy-drama centers on two lifelong friends Padraic (Farrell) and Colm (Gleeson) who find themselves in an uncomfortable situation when Colm no longer wants to be friends.

"You didn't do anything to me," Colm says in the trailer. "I just don't like you anymore." We see Padraic struggle to accept that his best friend doesn't want him around anymore – to the point where Colm threatens to cut off one finger for every time Padaric attempts to speak to him again. The film also stars Kerry Condon (who recently played Stacey Ehrmantraut in Better Call Saul) as Padraic's wife Siobhan and Barry Keoghan (who broke the internet earlier this year with a deleted scene of his portrayal of the Joker to Robert Pattinson's Batman) as his son Dominic.

Back in 2008, Farrell and Gleeson starred in McDonagh's Oscar-nominated black comedy In Bruges. The movie starred Farrell as a hit man named Ray with Gleeson as his mentor Ken. Both actors received Golden Globe nominations for Best Actor – Motion Picture Musical or Comedy, with Farrell taking home the gold. McDonagh took home the BAFTA Award for Best Original Screenplay.

The Banshees of Inisherin will make its world debut on September 4, 2022 at the Venice Film Festival. It's set for a US theatrical release on October 21. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2022 and beyond.