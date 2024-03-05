New Bambi horror movie gets gory first look – and its screenwriter says it's "Evil Dead 2 meets Who Framed Roger Rabbit"

A new Bambi-inspired horror-comedy movie is coming our way. Titled 'Bampire' (a combination of 'Bambi' and 'vampire', of course), Bloody Disgusting shared a gory first look at the slasher, which you can see below.

The filmmakers are currently crowdfunding to finish the movie via Indiegogo , and the fundraising page describes the plot as follows: "Five community college students and their professor set out to document unprecedented evidence of a rare fanged deer species never-before-seen in the foothills of the Cascades... the musk deer - Or is it something more sinister? In the name of science, they depart on a weekend-long field trip and quickly discover that they are not alone: someone (or someTHING) is in the woods with them. Our would-be adventurers come face-to-fang with evolution’s newest predator, the ultimate shape-shifter, and find they are nowhere near the top of this particular food chain…"

Um novo filme de terror baseado em Bambi intitulado 'BAMPIRE' está a caminho e já temos as primeiras imagens.O longa é descrito como uma comédia de terror que presta homenagem aos slashers dos anos 80 e 90. pic.twitter.com/6vmHO1y5ziMarch 4, 2024 See more

Set in the '90s, the slasher is described by screenwriter Zoë Wassman as "Evil Dead 2 meets Who Framed Roger Rabbit," referencing Sam Raimi's 1987 cult horror-comedy sequel and Robert Zemeckis' 1988 comedy that combines animation and live-action. The film reportedly includes appearances from Greg Sestero, star of cult hit The Room, Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure's Diane Franklin, and Lloyd Kaufman, the creator of The Toxic Avenger.

This bloody take on the beloved deer is possible because Bambi, a Life in the Woods, the 1923 novel by Felix Salten, is now in the public domain – and Bampire isn't the only gory take on the fawn in production. Bambi: The Reckoning, which is part of the Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey universe, is also in the works, along with a Blood and Honey sequel .

Bampire is currently set for a Halloween 2024 release. For more, check out our picks of the biggest upcoming horror movies on the way this year and beyond.