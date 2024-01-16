Baldur's Gate 3's Xbox save issues "should finally be over" following a new update out today

At long last, Larian Studios has a fix for the Baldur's Gate 3 save issues players have been reporting on Xbox platforms for weeks, and it's available to download right now.

The Xbox Support Twitter account revealed on Tuesday that "an Xbox System Update will be rolling out from today to address the Save Game issue on Baldur's Gate 3." The tweet advises players to manually update their Xbox Series X/S or wait for the update to automatically roll out "within the next week."

"Save issue on Xbox should finally be over," added Larian's director of publishing, Michael Douse. "Download the update when it goes live and please do let me know how you get on!"

Save issue on Xbox should finally be over. Download the update when it goes live and please do let me know how you get on! https://t.co/V1VQKVNll2 pic.twitter.com/v1b15zxZmYJanuary 16, 2024

Baldur's Gate 3 players have been reporting corrupted saves since Larian's acclaimed RPG launched on Xbox in December, going some way to sour an otherwise universally celebrated release. Although there was always a janky and cumbersome solution in using Larian's cross-save service to write down a save from another platform, this is the first - and ideally, final - attempt at a full-on fix.

Neither Larian nor Microsoft have yet to reveal what exactly was causing some players to lose their Baldur's Gate 3 saves, nor is it clear what's been done to fix the issue, but as long as the whole ordeal's truly in the rearview, I don't expect folks to be overly fussed with the fine details. The thing that's important here is that you should no longer have to lose progress due to a bug; now, you'll only lose it when you're save-scumming your way to your perfect ending.

