Baldur's Gate 3's Gauntlet of Shar is a daunting prospect for replays, but one player has worked out how to cheese the whole thing

It turns out you can make Baldur's Gate 3's most torturous dungeon a little easier on yourself.

The Gauntlet of Shar - or rather, the Shar Olympics - takes place in Act 2 of Baldur's Gate 3, and they can be a real pain in the ass. Your party is forced through activities like navigating an invisible bridge, defeating nefarious demons that literally mirror your own party, and stalking through a maze filled with patrolling foes.

It's all in the name of Shadowheart, and we love Shadowheart, but we don't love the Shar Olympics. Thankfully, the enterprising Baldur's Gate 3 player below has figured out how to manipulate every challenge in the Gauntlet of Shar, so you can make the entire thing a lot easier on yourself, and your party.

In short, you can actually position yourself or your party within the challenge area, before activating a challenge itself. For example, you can have one party member navigate the maze before you offer a blood sacrifice and summon the guards, so that when they are summoned, your party member is already at the end of the maze.

Elsewhere, you can send three party members to the fight challenge area and position them around where the mirror images spawn before you offer up your blood to summon them. It makes perfect sense when you think about it, but we can pretty confidently say it's not something that every Baldur's Gate 3 player will have even considered attempting.

Oh, and you can also get your party naked before the mirror image fight trial and then re-equip all your gear and beat the naked foes senseless. Not that it takes much to convince Baldur's Gate 3 players to get their party naked.

Check out our Baldur's Gate 3 Dark Urge guide if you're after a more devilish replay.