Baldur's Gate 3's actual best spell is already carrying the RPG's cast through their D&D campaign, from their very first roll

The best spell in Baldur's Gate 3 is already carrying the RPG's cast through their very own D&D campaign.

If you've been playing Baldur's Gate 3, you've likely been relying rather heavily on one spell in particular: Guidance. If not, then you definitely should, as using it grants you a +1d4 bonus to Ability Checks when performing actions, including social interactions, so you've got a much better chance of things going your way.

Jennifer English, who plays Shadowheart, is no stranger to the spell and the benefits it provides, so much so that she wasted no time conjuring it during a Dungeon & Dragons tabletop session with her fellow Baldur's Gate 3 voice actors.

As the video below shows, the first roll of the game sees Tim Downie (Gale) attempt to make an Arcana check. But before he does so, English quickly chimes in with, "Shall I cast Guidance?" Impressed, Dungeon Master Mark Hulmes of the High Rollers D&D group responds, "Someone's been playing the game!"

This clip is part of a sneak peek at a special D&D session High Rollers is hosting in partnership with Larian Studios. Joining English and Downie are Neil Newbon (Astarion), Devora Wilde (Lae'zel), Samantha Béart (Karlach), and Theo Solomon (Wyll). Each actor will be playing their own Baldur's Gate 3 character, so be sure to tune in for what's likely to be a lot of epic role-playing action interspersed with some hilarious high jinks. It's being streamed today, September 22, at 11am PDT / 2pm EDT / 7pm BST over on the High Rollers Twitch Channel.

Elsewhere, a tragic mistake by our own Heather Wald in Baldur's Gate 3 stopped Karlach from joining her and it's haunted her ever since.