Baldur's Gate 3 players in shambles after learning you can stop Lae'zel from making a dang ruckus in camp

One Baldur's Gate 3 player has figured out how to get Lae'zel to chill the hell out at the camp, and thank god for that.

If you know Lae'zel, you know she has a bit of a thing for being very loud and obnoxious with her smithing habits in camp. Specifically, she works on her sword nearly 24/7, to the point where her hammering away and smithing can get pretty darn irritating. Karlach and I don't need that while we're trying to hook up, thanks.

Thankfully, one player has found a simple workaround. It turns out that if you head into Lae'zel's inventory and replace her sword with a dull weapon like a hammer, she'll stop working entirely because, at the end of the day, even a Githyanki warrior can't sharpen a hammer on a grindstone.

"Equip Lae'zel with a hammer today and get back your peace and quiet in camp!" the post above ends with.

"I never even realized that's where that was coming from! But in my new playthrough, I turned Lae'zel into a sorcerer and it turns out even she can't sharpen a quarterstaff," reads the top-voted comment in response.

Sure, that'll solve your problems. Just like Lae'zel can't sharpen a hammer, she also can't sharpen a Quarterstaff. Well, she could potentially sharpen the staff down to a long stick for stabbing people with, but we're guessing the Githyanki has a little more sense than that.

In other news, Baldur's Gate 3 is "unplayable" on PS5 right now after a patch last week. Players are complaining of technical issues throughout Act 3, including NPCs freezing in places, stuttering, and full-on crashes.

Check out our Baldur's Gate 3 Fighter guide if you're after some tips to get the most out of Lae'zel's base class.