Baldur's Gate 3 player throws away a 92-hour Honour Mode run because they really wanted a specific pair of gloves

A Baldur's Gate 3 player threw away a 92-hour Honour Mode run because they thought they knew better than the Dream Visitor.

Pro tip: Don't try this at home. One Baldur's Gate 3 player thought they could return to Act 1 while playing through Act 2 in Honour Mode, all because they wanted to pick up the Gloves of Belligerent Skies from the Githyanki Creche. The Dream Visitor warned them three times not to return, but return they did, only for their entire party to be turned into Mindflayers and dominated by the Netherbrain.

Oops. The player in question ignored the Dream Visitor's warning three times not to return to Act 1 from Act 2 during their Honour Mode run. Apparently, the player thought the Dream Visitor's advice amounted to little more than a weak steadying hand instead of the all-knowing, damn-near omnipotent being they come across as.

"Well, well well, if it isn't the consequences of my own actions... Guys don't be stubborn like me, listen to warnings, especially if they are given three times," the player concludes. I don't really know whether I'd be angry with the Dream Visitor for abandoning me, at that point, or just my own stubbornness for throwing away a 92-hour playthrough.

According to one commenter, this originally wasn't a game-ending failure when Baldur's Gate 3 launched last year. At one point, you could still proceed to Act 3 and play the entire Act as a Mindflayer, only for Larian to patch out the devious workaround at some point after launch.

Apparently, this ending also comes about if you ignore the Dream Visitor's warnings about proceeding into Baldur's Gate too early. If you take the bridge next to the House of Grief too early and ignore the Dream Visitor telling you that you aren't ready, you doom your entire party to becoming Mindflayers and being taken over by the Netherbrain. Maybe the lesson here is to listen to the Dream Visitor.

