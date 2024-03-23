Baldur's Gate 3 boss explains there's no bad blood with D&D license owner amid split: "WOTC is not to blame for us taking a different direction"

Larian Studios recently announced that it won't be frolicking in the Dungeons & Dragons world anymore - dashing hopes for Baldur's Gate 3 DLC and a possible Baldur's Gate 4 - but the team's founder says there's no bad blood between the studio and the D&D license holder.

Director and CEO Swen Vincke announced the split during his Game Developers Conference talk, where he explained that the in-development DLC "wasn't coming from the heart" and that many developers were "elated" to hear the unannounced project was canceled.

As such, many players speculated that there may have been some tension between developer Larian Studios and D&D owner Wizards of the Coast. But Vincke has now set the record straight.

"Reading the Reddit threads, I would like to clear up something," Vincke tweets. "[Wizards of the Coast] is not to blame for us taking a different direction. On the contrary, they really did their best and have been a great licensor for us, letting us do our thing. This is because it's what's best for Larian."

The joint partnership isn't completely over as the studio will continue to update Baldur's Gate 3 with further mod support and new ending cinematics, though "new content" for the critically acclaimed RPG is off the table. What is the team going to work on now? Vincke also stated that whatever the team's next full project turns into, it will be a "new thing." So heartbroken Baldur's Gate 3 lovers can find comfort in knowing the team is cooking up something completely original.

