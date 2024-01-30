Baldur's Gate 3 player gives Astarion a unique "skin" by killing him, reviving him, doing it all again, and then somehow convincing him to join their RPG party

A devilish Baldur's Gate 3 player has created a new outfit for Astarion - but it involved repeatedly killing him.

'Zombified Astarion' is apparently the name we're going with for this new skin, and it's a very appropriate name, going by the horrible screenshot just below. The entire process of 'zombifying' Astarion firstly begins by killing him before he even joins your party at the beginning of Baldur's Gate 3, which is one incredibly bold move.

Not content to leave him as worm food, the player pocketed Astarion's corpse, and recruited Sovereign Glut. Well, they didn't "recruit" Sovereign Glut as such - the Myconid NPC can only temporarily join your party when you reach the Underdark region of Baldur's Gate 3.

With Glut as their ally, the player revived Astarion's corpse with the Myconid Spores. Then they killed him once more for good measure, revived him specifically using the 'Revivify' spell, and asked him to join their party. I can't work out how or why, but the poor bastard somehow said yes after all that torture.

What's crucial about this working is the fact that Sovereign Glut can't revive a person with spores if they're already part of your party. The only reason this 'Zombified' version of Astarion is even possible is because the player goes out of their way to kill him before he can join their party, or vanish forever.

You can bet someone out there is already attempting a playthrough where all their companions are zombies, and that's just lovely stuff. Sovereign Glut's about to have an absolute field day.

Baldur's Gate 3 was among Steam's best-selling and most-played games of 2023, a crowning achievement for Larian's ace CRPG.