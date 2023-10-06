Baldur's Gate 3 NPC one-ups the odd Skyrim guards: "My cat killed a rat and then got arrested"

One Baldur’s Gate 3 player made a grave mistake and accidentally got their cat arrested for murder, (In-game, I should add), effectively one-upping the spontaneous weirdness of Skyrim’s NPCs.

Just when we thought players had exhausted everything there was to do in Baldur's Gate 3, another post on the game’s subreddit comes to prove us wrong. The post - which you can find below - describes how the player “Overheard a conversation about a couple planning to get a cat with the side benefit of it catching rats” in the opening hours. “So I decided to get my cat to kill a rat.”

That seems like a simple objective since humans have been befriending cats for literally thousands of years - first to ward off pests and then to supply us with endless meme materials. What could go wrong? Well. “Apparently a guard saw this and determined [it] to be reprehensible,” continued the post. “The game says that the guard witnessed the murder in broad daylight and wanted a bribe of ~300 gold.”

In an even funnier turn, commenters corrected the original poster by pointing out that the screenshot was taken in a druid’s grove. So, in all likelihood, the player just made their pet cat eat an innocent shape-shifting civilian.

Other commenters found humour in the mix-up. “If that ever went to trial, it would be hilarious to see the guard try and justify why he arrested a cat for doing cat things.” I can imagine the kitties’ response would be to show off its Puss In Boots-type cute eyes. Although, I doubt that’s a sound legal defence.

In related feline news, a recent update to the game restored (shaved) a beloved cat character, alongside fixing some other community controversies. And a new mod added multiple classic D&D races as playable characters, plus the kickass catgirls from Final Fantasy 14.

For now, check out our guide to every romance and relationship in Baldur’s Gate 3.