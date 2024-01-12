Baldur's Gate 3 mod puts Ketheric Thorm in a crop top because he "deserves to look slutty"

'Slaytheric Thorm' is the latest mod-based creation from the Baldur's Gate 3 community because even an evil overlord "deserves to look slutty."

The essential new mod for Baldur's Gate 3 was only just published on NexusMods earlier this week, January 10. Every time before then shall be known as the 'pre-Slaytheric times,' and every time after that date shall be known as the 'slutty Slaytheric era.'

"Edits Ketheric armor, so now he can slay, too," writes the mod's creator, neonbutchery. "Why did I make this? Don't ask. Orin is walking around the entire game looking like a sexy seafood boil so Ketheric deserves to look slutty too," adds the creator.

They've got a point - everyone's favorite dark daddy doesn't really get his time to slay in the spotlight, so you've really got to make his relatively short screen time count in the context of the massive RPG. Apparently, cutting out the stomach portion of his heavy armor to give him a crop top was the way to go about this.

Oh, but fair warning, the bottom half of the outfit is slightly "borked" right now. Unfortunately, if you equip Slaytheric's armor on an elf, human, half-elf, or Tiefling with the game's second body type, you accidentally end up going commando and flashing everyone in the huge RPG.

It's probably for this reason that the mod has been dubbed as 'Adult Content' on NexusMods. We wouldn't say an old grandad with a crop top would count as adult content under usual circumstances, so this is the only reasonable explanation for why you'll need a NexusMods account to see Slaytheric in all his glory.

