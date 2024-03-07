Baldur's Gate 3 let Karlach's actor subvert the 'disappointing' RPG romance tropes found in Mass Effect and Dragons Age

The actor behind Baldur's Gate 3's beloved Karlach has spoken about the times they've been disappointed by game romances in the past.

Samantha Béart expertly plays the role of Karlach in Baldur's Gate 3, and she's won the hearts of players worldwide since the huge RPG launched last year. Many players love Karlach for many reasons, whether it's her goofy little dances at camp, her excitable personality, her die-hard and profound bravery, and her caring nature.

Béart has spoken about her time playing Karlach in the conversation with the Academy of Interactive Arts and Sciences just below (thanks, PC Gamer). The actor broaches the topic of player-driven romances with host and writer Alexa Ray Corriea, delving into how said RPG romances typically revolve around a male gaze.

"When I've talked about the romance, and I said I imagined talking to a woman, that was to make sure that our sapphic players felt included," Béart says in the conversation just below, speaking to her time portraying Karlach. "It's not to do about the exclusion, absolutely not. If I said I went in and I imagined some hot dude, would anyone blink an eye? No, they wouldn't," they continue.

Béart also speaks about the games she's played in the past that specifically revolve around romance from a male perspective, even when a man isn't involved. "I've been disappointed so many times," they add. And I'll name [them]—Dragon Age, Mass Effect. You're playing a female, you romance a female, and then it's weird. It goes all 'male gaze,'" Béart adds.

The actor also points out that Karlach, despite her physical stature and prowess on the battlefield as a soldier, can still be girly, but that doesn't take away from or replace the character you've come to know. "But she's more sort of, puppy dog floppiness, rather than feminine and 'oh okay, now you've broken through the hard exterior,'" Béart says.

This isn't the first time Béart has spoken about enjoying her character's romance—especially with other women. Béart previously said she loved Karlach's "ride or die" romance with Minthara and has even said her character's divisive 'bad ending' is "very deliberate" for Karlach.

Karlach's heartache in Baldur's Gate 3 spoke directly to my own isolation, and it caught me totally off guard.