Baldur's Gate 3 Lae'zel actor goes full method and raids the Grove in the name of Minthara, becoming the only cast streamer to take the evil route

The actor behind Baldur's Gate 3's Lae'zel has properly leaned into her character by raiding the growth in the name of Minthara.

If we know anything about Lae'zel, it's that she loves a good bloodbath. And, if you're in the early hours of Baldur's Gate 3, where better to find a bloodbath than betraying the Druid's Grove and massacring all the wizards and Tieflings therein? That was the thinking of Lae'zel actor Devora Wilde earlier this week when the actor continued her ongoing Let's Play of the RPG.

Things got out of hand very quickly. As you can see from the tweet below, the actor simply went ahead and slit a Tieflings throat at the behest of Minthara without so much as batting an eye, and then barely paused for a moment when Wyll and Karlach departed the party in disgust at her actions. It doesn't get more Lae'zel than that.

DEV ACTUALLY DID IT SHE RAIDED THE GROVE"Now slit his throat and open that gate""NO PROBLEM"*Karlach and Wyll leave the party*"Ooookay then. You win some you lose some, what can I do?"FUCKING QUEEN SHIT

You can see the full episode of the chaotic playthrough from Wilde in the YouTube video just below. If you want to catch the mania unfolding in full, I'd recommend watching from roughly the 28-minute mark. Things really, really don't go well for the Druid's Grove, and I think it says a lot that Lae'zel herself doesn't ditch the party when the player aligns themselves with Minthara.

Wilde takes distressingly little time obeying Minthara and opting to slit Zevlor's throat after opening the gate for the goblin horde to attack. Hell, she even opts to explain to the Tiefling that she deliberately led Minthara to the Druid's Grove, but the true meaning of the comment unfortunately goes over Zevlor's head entirely.

As far as I'm aware, this makes Wilde the only main cast member to side with Minthara and raid the grove, which is nothing if not hilariously on-brand for her playthrough. The likes of Astarion actor Neil Newbon and Shadowheart actor Jennifer English definitely haven't been this chaotic in their respective playthroughs, although Newbon did get killed by his own character in one instance.

Baldur's Gate 3 patch 5 should be launching this week, and it's aiming to implement a lot of little fixes, including a remedy for Astarion's awkward kissing animation.