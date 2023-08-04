Baldur's Gate 3 hired an actor just for sex noises: "I made sounds like 'mmgh' and 'ahh' and then I kissed my hand a whole lot"

You might have heard that Baldur's Gate 3 has sex in it, and now it's time to hear what it takes to hear the game's intimate scenes. Because it turns out developer Larian Studios hired at least one actor exclusively for the purpose of making sexy noises.

Actor Alex Jordan revealed that role on social media earlier today. "A studio that I've worked with a lot, they came to me and said 'do you want to voice act in Baldur's Gate 3?'" Jordan explains in a TikTok video . "I said 'of course I want to voice act in Baldur's Gate 3. Who doesn't want to voice act in Baldur's Gate 3? But it's a little bit close to release, isn't it? What's the role?' They said 'no, no, not a role. We've finished recording all that stuff, I'm afraid. No, what we need is sexy sounds.'"

Jordan says "it was very awkward as I made sounds like 'mmgh' and 'ahh' and then I kissed my hand a whole lot. So you think about that. You mull that over as you run around, you little horny perverts, with your little perverted roleplays, you randy bastards." (I will be thinking about that. Quite a bit, thank you.)

Those sex scenes also feature the work of motion-capture actors, who were supervised by movie-style intimacy coordinators to keep the physical performances from getting too awkward for those involved. Hats off to whoever had to stand in for the bear. Even the game's own writers have been gobsmacked by just how "mainstream, big-budget horny" it all is.

