Baldur's Gate 3 has a realm of naked men that hang around just out of sight

Baldur's Gate 3 sometimes has a gang of naked men just off-screen, and we have no idea why.

Last week, one Twitter user first noticed that sometimes, in Baldur's Gate 3, you'll get accidentally teleported into a random space when using mods with Larian's game. That's all fine and well - you could reload your last autosave, after all - but you'll sometimes get teleported into random spaces surrounded by a crew of butt-naked men.

my favourite bg3 bug is the one where sometimes randomly if things go wrong, particularly with mods, you will get teleported into space, surrounded by a great number of naked men, and amongst them, clothed? the original dark urge.September 21, 2023 See more

The same Twitter user resurfaced over the last few days with photographic proof of the escapade. It turns out that the crew of naked men are also just hiding slightly off-screen in Baldur's Gate 3's character creator, and they almost weirdly look like they're watching you as you mess with your custom character.

so as it turns out, the realm of naked men is actually just ever so slightly offscreen in character creation https://t.co/yjNRSNU9CA pic.twitter.com/sfbVpZ0TCBSeptember 26, 2023 See more

The council of naked men are judging your creation, or so it looks like. Even Larian has got in on the fun, acknowledging the weird discovery in the tweet below. There are eye-grabbing player-led discoveries in games, and then there's whatever the hell is going on here.

The Realm of Naked Men: they also silently judge your character creation choices, but don't tell anyone about that. https://t.co/4OFmBHzOCISeptember 28, 2023 See more

We can't quite wrap our heads around what's going on here. The council of naked men being just off-screen in the character creator sort of makes sense - you can imagine Larian swapping the models in and out with the one the camera is focusing on while the player is scrolling through body types, perhaps.

But what about when the council of naked men are out in the open zones of Baldur's Gate 3? Is there something in the code that depends on a group of naked men being just out of sight of the player? We've all heard how games are held together by glue and prayers, but what about being held together by a group of naked men?

We've taken it upon ourselves to ask Larian just why there's a gang of naked men out of sight in Baldur's Gate 3. We'll update this article with any game dev wisdom about said naked men.

If you're getting a little tired of your own character in Larian's game, here's how to use the Baldur's Gate 3 change appearance feature.