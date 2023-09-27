Baldur’s Gate 3 dev “looking into” shared stash bug that’s ruining the game for players

Larian Studios is aware of a Baldur's Gate 3 shared stash bug that's left players crumbling under the weight of their backpacks after dismissing a companion, implying a fix in due course.

The developer says as much in a new set of patch notes for the RPG's seventh hotfix, though doesn't offer a timeframe of when you can expect a fix.

"We continue to look at your feedback and are preparing additional hotfixes for issues you've reported," the patch notes read. "This includes an issue with shared items when dismissing companions, which we are aware of and looking into. Thank you for taking the time to tell us about these issues, and thank you for playing Baldur's Gate 3."

The issue players face is a mixture of a new feature and a now-confirmed bug. As part of Patch 3, dismissing a companion will now see their story-relevant items transferred to your inventory. While that's part of the plan, what's also happened is that those companions will unload their alchemy pouch, camp supply sack, and keychain – as you can imagine, not part of the plan.

The bug has been such a pain in the bum for some that players have said it's ruining the game. While Baldur's Gate 3 is fairly generous with actual inventory space for all of us hoarders out there, having too much stuff in your bag will lead you to be encumbered. It doesn't stop you from getting where you need to go, but it ensures it'll take you longer.

As for the new hotfix itself, you've got several crash fixes alongside removing "duplicated characters and items caused by items being taken across two different cached levels."

