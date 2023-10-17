Baldur's Gate 3 cut content solves a canon debate with some wild fangirling from Karlach that stops just short of NSFW territory

In case there was ever any doubt, some newly uncovered Baldur's Gate 3 cut content confirms that Karlach definitely has a thing for the Tiefling blacksmith Dammon – and the beloved companion's actor, Samantha Béart, has even confirmed it herself.

In a tweet , Béart highlighted a recent video from YouTube user Sparrows, who shared a clip of hidden dialogue tied to circumstances that aren't normally achievable in-game.

As Sparrows explains, the RPG's Origin characters have unique cutscenes that can be viewed by taking a long rest on the Ravaged Beach area – where you start the game after the tentacle-filled tutorial – before meeting any other companions. However, this particular cut scene also requires you to play as Karlach and meet Dammon, who's normally found at the Druid Grove hollow deeper into Act 1, before resting, which you can't actually do before meeting someone else and resting at camp.

The resulting scene, made possible because Sparrows "figured out how to flip the tags on the dialogue so that it would actually play in-game," is fully voiced and narrated. It sees Karlach revel in her newfound freedom and proceed to sleepily fantasize about Dammon.

"Next time he leans in to listen to my heart, I take his chin in my hand and lift his face to meet mine and I – stop it brain!" Karlach thinks to herself. "This isn't the time! Is it?"

Naturally, you can decide that this is, in fact, the perfect time to fangirl and dive deeper into the Dammon fantasy. Karlach really runs with it, savoring the dreamed-up kisses and touches that elude her in real life due to her (very literally) red-hot body – which Dammon eventually fixes, at least temporarily, so that Karlach can touch people again. Unfortunately, the reality of the whole Mind Flayer tadpole situation rears its ugly head and Karlach's fantasy gives way to this line: "My head explodes, showing him with skull fragments to reveal a mass of tentacles – oh gods!"

Abrupt and gory ending aside, it's a sweet scene, and an interesting precursor to the full-fledged Dammon romance that might've been. Dammon and Karlach are sweet together when they interact, especially in Act 2, but the RPG is never this direct about the spark between them, leaving many players to wonder whether they are, or ever could be, a thing.

"You know how me and [Dammon actor Frazer Blaxland] say that Karlach and Dammon being into each other is canon?" Béart says. "Well this is pretty clear (and unfortunately cut for the time being)."