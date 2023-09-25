Baldur's Gate 3 cast played a D&D one-shot, and the highlight was everyone bullying Gale

By Hirun Cryer
Poor Gale of Waterdeep

Baldur's Gate 3
(Image credit: Larian)

Baldur's Gate 3's core cast is playing a Dungeons & Dragons one-shot campaign, and they're all bullying Gale.

Last week, the High Rollers YouTube channel put out the first episode of a D&D playthrough involving the main cast of Baldur's Gate 3. You can see the debut episode just below, spanning over two hours in total, in which things go pretty well for everyone involved - bar Gale.

Gale actor Tim Downie unfortunately found himself on the receiving end of a fair few jabs from his companions. In the clip below, Gale is skewered as having "a lot of chat and no action" by Lae'zel actor Devora Wilde, in what we can only say is a line befitting Wilde's character from Baldur's Gate 3. Downie gets the last laugh though, because Wilde unfortunately misses two attack rolls in a row.

Then, in the clip below, Astarion actor Neil Newbon basically decides that dropping a cube of "burning oil" on an area, and possibly hitting Gale in the process, is a risk he's willing to take. Downie can't believe the actor sat literally next to him is prepared to give him up like this, and we can't help but feel for the guy.

Then, finally, the fiend behind Astarion is back at it for another turn of bullying Gale. Apparently the cube of burning oil didn't decimate Gale from the last clip, because now Newbon's once again offering up Downie and his character as a sacrifice for potentially taking out two enemies.

What did Gale ever do to deserve this? He's only got a magic orb embedded squarely in his chest - he's already suffering enough as it is. Then again, we have to admit that slapping away Gale's hand instead of rescuing him at the beginning of Baldur's Gate 3 is probably one of the funniest things you can do in the entire game.

