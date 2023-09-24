Interviewing animals in Baldur's Gate 3 is my new favorite RPG pastime

In Baldur's Gate 3, I managed to talk my way into a barn where the local guards were gathering resources for refugees. After passing a persuasion check thanks to my bard-y ways, I figured I might be able to find and swipe some loot from right under their noses. Little did I know a far greater reward awaited me, and that would come in the shape of a rather unexpected encounter. As I headed into the barn, looking for chests and boxes, I quickly noticed the presence of a large pink pig tucked behind a small fence to the side of the entrance. I know exactly what this calls for. Before it could utter a single oink, I used my Speak with Animals spell and rushed straight on over.



"I say, terribly decent of you to come over and exchange pleasantries," the pig declares in a gloriously posh tone. This. Game. My persuasive prowess and curiosity had instantly been rewarded by letting me converse with a very polite porker. What could be better? I couldn't help but choose the 'You're on the most impressive pigs I've ever seen' response, because it was absolutely true. "Oh, how kind of you to say!", the eloquent hog replied, "I have been growing my bristles out – it's something of an art you see." I do see. This is far from the first time I've made use of Speak with Animals, but in this moment, I was once again reminded that it's the very best spell in Baldur's Gate 3.

I've lost count of the many occasions I've been distracted off the beaten path at the sight of animals. I constantly feel compelled to stop what I'm doing and interview any and all of the critters and creatures that inhabit the world to learn more about them or hear what they have to say. It only makes me love and admire Larian's adventure all the more, but not just because of the novelty of it.

All creatures great and small

(Image credit: Larian Studios)

I jumped at the chance to learn the Speak with Animals spell as soon as I possibly could. Sure, it perfectly befits the druid class, but there was no way I wasn't going to give it to my bard the first chance I got. Having waited for Baldur's Gate 3's PS5 release, I'd already heard rumblings about the spell and was quickly sold on the idea. I mean, who wouldn't want to talk to animals?

It brings a whole other dimension to the game world when you can speak to a cat who's been keeping an eye on the patrons of the Sharess' Caress, for example, or a rat who knows what's been going on in the sewers. From offering up witness accounts, to useful tidbits of information, I'm constantly surprised by what I can glean from interviewing the local wildlife. But even if they don't offer up any big revelations, it's always entertaining or enlightening.

(Image credit: Larian Studios)

Every time I converse with an animal, I think about how much work must have gone into making this spell a reality in the world. After all, every time Larian added an animal, the team must have had to think about what they would say, how they would sound, and why they exist in this place, should the player want to make use of the ability. It's just another way Baldur's Gate 3's world is enriched, with an additional layer of storytelling, humor, and charm. Whether I'm questioning a Strange Ox at the Grove, telling Biscotti they're a very good dog, or learning something valuable for a quest from a pigeon by the name of Commander Lightfeather, there are so many memorable encounters to be had if you can understand their lingo.

At this point, I can't imagine experiencing the world of Baldur's Gate 3 without this power. It brings added magic to the adventure in a way that continues to surprise and delight me in equal measure. It's also encouraged me to explore all the more since I don't want to miss a single interview opportunity or potential conversation with a nearby animal. After all, had I not persuaded my way into that barn, I would never have met "the most impressive pig I've ever seen", and that really would have been a tragedy. Larian offers up a spectacular amount of choice in its fantasy RPG – I'm constantly thinking about the many possibilities I can explore – but I think I'll always want this spell to hand. Who knows what animal I'll encounter next, but I can't wait to find out.

