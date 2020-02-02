The BAFTAs 2020 winners have been announced, with 1917 coming out top, taking home two of the night's biggest awards – Best Picture and Best British Film – plus wins in multiple technical categories.
Joker, which had the most nominations, scored wins for Hildur Guđnadóttir (Best Score) and Jaoquin Phoenix (Leading Actor). Other acting category winners included: Brad Pitt for Best Supporting Actor in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Renee Zellweger won Best Actress for her portrayal of Judy Garland in Judy, and Laura Dern beat the competition to nab Best Supporting Actress for Marriage Story.
Jojo Rabbit and Parasite also came out victorious, in the Adapted Screenplay and Original Screenplay categories, respectively. Below, find the BAFTAs 2020 winners list in full.
Best Film
1917 – 1917
The Irishman
Joker
Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
Parasite
Outstanding British Film
1917 – WINNER
Bait
For Sama
Rocketman
Sorry We Missed You Ken
The Two Popes
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer
Bait, Mark Jenkin (Writer/director), Kate Byers, Linn Waite (Producers) – WINNER
For Sama, Waad Al-kateab (Director/producer), Edward Watts (Director)
Maiden, Alex Holmes (Director)
Only You, Harry Wootliff (Writer/director)
Retablo, Álvaro Delgado-Aparicio (Writer/director)*
Film Not in the English Language
The Farewell
For Sama
Pain and Glory
Parasite – WINNER
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Documentary
American Factory
Apollo 11
Diego Maradona
For Sama – WINNER
The Great Hack
Animated Film
Frozen 2
Klaus – WINNER
A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Toy Story 4
Director
Sam Mendes – 1917 – WINNER
Martin Scorsese – The Irishman
Todd Phillips – Joker
Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood
Bong Joon-ho – Parasite
Original Screenplay
Booksmart (Susanna Fogel, Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins, Katie Silberman)
Knives Out (Rian Johnson)
Marriage Story (Noah Baumbach)
Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood (Quentin Tarantino)
Parasite (Han Jin Won, Bong Joon-ho) – WINNER
Adapted Screenplay
The Irishman (Steven Zaillian)
Jojo Rabbit (Taika Waititi) – WINNER
Joker (Todd Phillips, Scott Silver)
Little Women (Greta Gerwig)
The Two Popes (Anthony Mccarten)
Leading Actress
Jessie Buckley – Wild Rose
Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan – Little Women
Charlize Theron – Bombshell
Renée Zellweger – Judy – WINNER
Leading Actor
Leonardo Dicaprio – Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood
Adam Driver – Marriage Story
Taron Egerton – Rocketman
Joaquin Phoenix – Joker – WINNER
Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes
Supporting Actress
Laura Dern – Marriage Story – WINNER
Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh – Little Women
Margot Robbie – Bombshell
Margot Robbie – Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood
Supporting Actor
Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes
Al Pacino – The Irishman
Joe Pesci – The Irishman
Brad Pitt – Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood – WINNER
Original Score
1917 – Thomas Newman
Jojo Rabbit – Michael Giacchino
Joker – Hildur Guđnadóttir – WINNER
Little Women – Alexandre Desplat
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker – John Williams
Casting
Joker – Shayna Markowitz – WINNER
Marriage Story – Douglas Aibel, Francine Maisler
Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood – Victoria Thomas
The Personal History Of David Copperfield – Sarah Crowe
The Two Popes – Nina Gold
Cinematography
1917 – Roger Deakins – WINNER
The Irishman – Rodrigo Prieto
Joker – Lawrence Sher
Le Mans ’66 – Phedon Papamichael
The Lighthouse – Jarin Blaschke
Editing
The Irishman – Thelma Schoonmaker
Jojo Rabbit – Tom Eagles
Joker – Jeff Groth
Le Mans ’66 – Andrew Buckland, Michael Mccusker – WINNER
Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood – Fred Raskin
Production Design
1917 – Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales – WINNER
The Irishman – Bob Shaw, Regina Graves
Jojo Rabbit – Ra Vincent, Nora Sopková
Joker – Mark Friedberg, Kris Moran
Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood – Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh
Costume Design
The Irishman – Christopher Peterson, Sandy Powell
Jojo Rabbit – Mayes C. Rubeo
Judy – Jany Temime
Little Women – Jacqueline Durran – WINNER
Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood – Arianne Phillips
Makeup & Hair
1917 – Naomi Donne
Bombshell – Vivian Baker, Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan – WINNER
Joker – Kay Georgiou, Nicki Ledermann
Judy – Jeremy Woodhead
Rocketman – Lizzie Yianni Georgiou
Sound
1917 – Scott Millan, Oliver Tarney, Rachael Tate, Mark Taylor, Stuart Wilson – WINNER
Joker – Tod Maitland, Alan Robert Murray, Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic
Le Mans ’66 – David Giammarco, Paul Massey, Steven A. Morrow, Donald Sylvester
Rocketman – Matthew Collinge, John Hayes, Mike Prestwood Smith, Danny Sheehan
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker – David Acord, Andy Nelson, Christopher Scarabosio, Stuart Wilson, Matthew Wood
Special Visual Effects
1917 – Greg Butler, Guillaume Rocheron, Dominic Tuohy – WINNER
Avengers: Endgame – Dan Deleeuw, Dan Sudick
The Irishman – Leandro Estebecorena, Stephane Grabli, Pablo Helman
The Lion King – Andrew R. Jones, Robert Legato, Elliot Newman, Adam Valdez
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker – Roger Guyett, Paul Kavanagh, Neal Scanlan, Dominic Tuohy
British Short Animation
Grandad Was A Romantic – WINNER
In Her Boots
The Magic Boat
British Short Film
Azaar
Goldfish
Kamali
Learning To Skateboard In A Warzone (If You’re A Girl) – WINNER
The Trap
EE Rising Star Award (Voted for by the public)
Awkwafina
Jack Lowden
Kaitlyn Dever
Kelvin Harrison Jr.
Micheal Ward – WINNER