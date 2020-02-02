The BAFTAs 2020 winners have been announced, with 1917 coming out top, taking home two of the night's biggest awards – Best Picture and Best British Film – plus wins in multiple technical categories.

Joker, which had the most nominations, scored wins for Hildur Guđnadóttir (Best Score) and Jaoquin Phoenix (Leading Actor). Other acting category winners included: Brad Pitt for Best Supporting Actor in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Renee Zellweger won Best Actress for her portrayal of Judy Garland in Judy, and Laura Dern beat the competition to nab Best Supporting Actress for Marriage Story.

Jojo Rabbit and Parasite also came out victorious, in the Adapted Screenplay and Original Screenplay categories, respectively. Below, find the BAFTAs 2020 winners list in full.

Best Film

1917 – 1917

The Irishman

Joker

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Parasite

Outstanding British Film

1917 – WINNER

Bait

For Sama

Rocketman

Sorry We Missed You Ken

The Two Popes

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

Bait, Mark Jenkin (Writer/director), Kate Byers, Linn Waite (Producers) – WINNER

For Sama, Waad Al-kateab (Director/producer), Edward Watts (Director)

Maiden, Alex Holmes (Director)

Only You, Harry Wootliff (Writer/director)

Retablo, Álvaro Delgado-Aparicio (Writer/director)*

Film Not in the English Language

The Farewell

For Sama

Pain and Glory

Parasite – WINNER

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Documentary

American Factory

Apollo 11

Diego Maradona

For Sama – WINNER

The Great Hack

Animated Film

Frozen 2

Klaus – WINNER

A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Toy Story 4

Director

Sam Mendes – 1917 – WINNER

Martin Scorsese – The Irishman

Todd Phillips – Joker

Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood

Bong Joon-ho – Parasite

Original Screenplay

Booksmart (Susanna Fogel, Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins, Katie Silberman)

Knives Out (Rian Johnson)

Marriage Story (Noah Baumbach)

Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood (Quentin Tarantino)

Parasite (Han Jin Won, Bong Joon-ho) – WINNER

Adapted Screenplay

The Irishman (Steven Zaillian)

Jojo Rabbit (Taika Waititi) – WINNER

Joker (Todd Phillips, Scott Silver)

Little Women (Greta Gerwig)

The Two Popes (Anthony Mccarten)

Leading Actress

Jessie Buckley – Wild Rose

Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan – Little Women

Charlize Theron – Bombshell

Renée Zellweger – Judy – WINNER

Leading Actor

Leonardo Dicaprio – Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood

Adam Driver – Marriage Story

Taron Egerton – Rocketman

Joaquin Phoenix – Joker – WINNER

Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes

Supporting Actress

Laura Dern – Marriage Story – WINNER

Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh – Little Women

Margot Robbie – Bombshell

Margot Robbie – Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood

Supporting Actor

Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes

Al Pacino – The Irishman

Joe Pesci – The Irishman

Brad Pitt – Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood – WINNER

Original Score

1917 – Thomas Newman

Jojo Rabbit – Michael Giacchino

Joker – Hildur Guđnadóttir – WINNER

Little Women – Alexandre Desplat

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker – John Williams

Casting

Joker – Shayna Markowitz – WINNER

Marriage Story – Douglas Aibel, Francine Maisler

Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood – Victoria Thomas

The Personal History Of David Copperfield – Sarah Crowe

The Two Popes – Nina Gold

Cinematography

1917 – Roger Deakins – WINNER

The Irishman – Rodrigo Prieto

Joker – Lawrence Sher

Le Mans ’66 – Phedon Papamichael

The Lighthouse – Jarin Blaschke

Editing

The Irishman – Thelma Schoonmaker

Jojo Rabbit – Tom Eagles

Joker – Jeff Groth

Le Mans ’66 – Andrew Buckland, Michael Mccusker – WINNER

Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood – Fred Raskin

Production Design

1917 – Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales – WINNER

The Irishman – Bob Shaw, Regina Graves

Jojo Rabbit – Ra Vincent, Nora Sopková

Joker – Mark Friedberg, Kris Moran

Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood – Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh

Costume Design

The Irishman – Christopher Peterson, Sandy Powell

Jojo Rabbit – Mayes C. Rubeo

Judy – Jany Temime

Little Women – Jacqueline Durran – WINNER

Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood – Arianne Phillips

Makeup & Hair

1917 – Naomi Donne

Bombshell – Vivian Baker, Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan – WINNER

Joker – Kay Georgiou, Nicki Ledermann

Judy – Jeremy Woodhead

Rocketman – Lizzie Yianni Georgiou

Sound

1917 – Scott Millan, Oliver Tarney, Rachael Tate, Mark Taylor, Stuart Wilson – WINNER

Joker – Tod Maitland, Alan Robert Murray, Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic

Le Mans ’66 – David Giammarco, Paul Massey, Steven A. Morrow, Donald Sylvester

Rocketman – Matthew Collinge, John Hayes, Mike Prestwood Smith, Danny Sheehan

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker – David Acord, Andy Nelson, Christopher Scarabosio, Stuart Wilson, Matthew Wood

Special Visual Effects

1917 – Greg Butler, Guillaume Rocheron, Dominic Tuohy – WINNER

Avengers: Endgame – Dan Deleeuw, Dan Sudick

The Irishman – Leandro Estebecorena, Stephane Grabli, Pablo Helman

The Lion King – Andrew R. Jones, Robert Legato, Elliot Newman, Adam Valdez

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker – Roger Guyett, Paul Kavanagh, Neal Scanlan, Dominic Tuohy

British Short Animation

Grandad Was A Romantic – WINNER

In Her Boots

The Magic Boat

British Short Film

Azaar

Goldfish

Kamali

Learning To Skateboard In A Warzone (If You’re A Girl) – WINNER

The Trap

EE Rising Star Award (Voted for by the public)

Awkwafina

Jack Lowden

Kaitlyn Dever

Kelvin Harrison Jr.

Micheal Ward – WINNER