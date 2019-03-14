BAFTA Games Awards 2019 nominations are in: God of War and Obra Dinn lead the pack

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts reminds you that is also 'Of Games,' as the list of BAFTA Games Awards 2019 nominations is now ready for your consideration. God of War and Return of the Obra Dinn are tied for the lead with six nominations each, though God of War is way ahead if you count the four actors it has nominated for the Performer category.
Tied behind them for second place are Celeste and Red Dead Redemption 2. The tie is once again broken if you count the Performer nod for Arthur Morgan actor Roger Clark; Celeste doesn't have any Performers to nominate (unless you count the little wah-wah sounds the characters make as their text appears), so it's not really a fair comparison. Anyway, the award ceremony is set for April 4, 2019 at Queen Elizabeth Hall in London. We'll let you know when and where to watch as the awards get closer, but until then, here's a list of all the nominations.
Best Game
Astro Bot: Rescue Mission
Celeste
God of War
Red Dead Redemption 2
Return of the Obra Dinn
British Game
11-11: Memories Retold
Red Dead Redemption 2
The Room: Old Sins
Artistic Achievement
Gris
God of War
Red Dead Redemption 2
Return of the Obra Dinn
Audio Achievement
Detroit: Become Human
God of War
Marvel's Spider-Man
Red Dead Redemption 2
Tetris Effect
Debut Game
Beat Saber
Cultist Simulator
Florence
Gris
Yoku's Island Express
Evolving Game
Family
Lego The Incredibles
Overcooked 2
Super Mario Party
Yoku's Island Express
Game Beyond Entertainment
11-11: Memories Retold
Celeste
Florence
My Child Lebensborn
Nintendo Labo
Game Design
Astro Bot: Rescue Mission
Celeste
God of War
Into the Breach
Minit
Return of the Obra Dinn
Game Innovation
Astro Bot: Rescue Mission
Celeste
Cultist Simulator
Moss
Nintendo Labo
Return of the Obra Dinn
Mobile Game
Alto's Odyssey
Brawl Stars
Donut County
Florence
Reigns: Game of Thrones
The Room: Old Sins
Multiplayer
Battlefield 5
Overcooked 2
Sea of Thieves
Super Mario Party
Music
Celeste
Florence
God of War
Gris
Tetris Effect
Narrative
Florence
Frostpunk
God of War
Marvel's Spider-Man
Red Dead Redemption 2
Return of the Obra Dinn
Original Property
Florence
Into the Breach
Moss
Return of the Obra Dinn
Subnautica
Performer
Christopher Judge as Kratos, God of War
Danielle Bisutti as Freya, God of War
Jeremy Davies as The Stranger, God of War
Melissanthi Mahut as Kassandra, Assassin's Creed Odyssey
Roger Clark as Arthur Morgan, Red Dead Redemption 2
Sunny Suljic as Atreus, God of War
EE Mobile Game of the Year (popular vote)
Brawl Stars
Clash Royale
Fortnite
Old School Runescape
Roblox
See what we thought were the highlights of last year with our list of the best of games 2018.