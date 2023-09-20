Back from the dead! Magneto to return in January

Marvel revealed a flurry of teasers yesterday in advance of the company's panel at New York Comic Con. These included announcing the end of the Krakoan Age for the X-Men, Chip Zdarsky and Daniel Acuña’s "startling new vision" for the Avengers and, most eye-catchingly, the resurrection of Magneto.

The Master of Magnetism's surprise return will come in a new series created by long-time X-Men scribe Al Ewing and artist Luciano Vecchio, starting in January. More details will be released on October 14. You can see the teaser image below...

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

The return of the Magneto is something of a surprise. Although deaths and resurrections are not uncommon in comics - especially when it comes to mutants (remember all the palaver with Ms. Marvel earlier this year?), much was made of Magneto's passing. It felt like a significant moment in X-Men history and while few expected it to stick forever, it is a little surprising to see it walked back so soon.

So how did Magneto die? The fateful moment came in the X-Men Red series, also written by Al Ewing and drawn by Stefano Caselli.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

In #6, Magneto took on the Eternal Uranos when he attacked Arrako. Magneto was mortally wounded, but managed to survive a little longer through his incredible force of will. In the following issue, however, he's seen collapsed in Storm's arms, pleading with her to keep an eye on Charles, fearful that Professor X might one day lead the mutants to disaster.

Magneto appeared to be back at the end of Scarlet Witch #5 a few months back, but that was later revealed to be his clone Joseph.

If the real Magneto is properly back, then he's chosen his moment well. With the X-Men still reeling from the calamitous events of this year's Hellfire Gala, Marvel's mutants are going to need all the help they can get...

Earlier this year J.M. DeMatteis wrote a terrific Magneto miniseries. Find out more in our interview with him here.