Margot Robbie on Babylon: "It’s like if The Wolf of Wall Street and La Dolce Vita had a baby"

You're not ready for Babylon. Damien Chazelle's latest film is both a love letter to film, but also an unflinching look at the cultural shift in Hollywood around the 1930s. There's a reason early reactions have called this La La Land but on a whole lot of cocaine...

Indeed, the fast cutting and general bad behavior witnessed in the first trailer drew comparisons to Martin Scorsese’s The Wolf of Wall Street, which famously introduced the world to Margot Robbie. Robbie, who has a leading role in Babylon, says that when she first read the script, "I was like, 'Oh, wow, it’s like if The Wolf of Wall Street and La Dolce Vita had a baby.'"

"I guess I’d say the idea of an epic, hard-R comedy... that sort of language is definitely something that I loved in The Wolf Of Wall Street," Chazelle says while talking to Total Film for the new issue of the magazine (opens in new tab), featuring Oppenheimer on the cover. "I definitely see the comparison. When I was putting the movie together, there was a whole range of things I was trying to draw from. And it would range from prototypical great American movies about a society that changes – along the lines of the Godfather pictures or Nashville. Ensemble pieces, on one hand. And then on the other hand, pictures like Animal House. So I won’t be surprised if there’s a lot of different associations people pick up on."

Chazelle’s influences embraced the lowbrow as much as the highbrow. "My Director of Photography, Linus Sandgren, and I, we talked about contrasts, and how we wanted the sun-blasted exteriors, where you really felt the LA sun beating down on you, and there are these vividly colorful, dark, dripping-like-an-oil-painting interiors. So it’d kind of be a Leone western outside, and a Visconti costume picture inside."

Robbie, meanwhile, can see the similarities in Chazelle and her former director Scorsese. "[Chazelle] really is a cinephile,” she says. "He knows every film ever made, in a way that I really remember Scorsese had an insane knowledge of film. So many directors do, of course. But if you go to his house and mention one movie, you walk away with 15 DVDs. He gave me so many brilliant films to watch, which I just loved.”

