Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt party hard in first look at Damien Chazelle's Babylon

Lights, camera, action! The eagerly-anticipated first look at Damien Chazelle's Babylon, starring the likes of Brad Pitt, Tobey Maguire, and Margot Robbie, is finally here. Previously described as "The Great Gatsby on steroids", the movie is set in the Jazz Age of the 1920s, and explores Hollywood's transition from silent films to "talkies". According to Paramount Pictures, it more closely centers on a roster of characters "whose dreams of success rest on navigating a perilous town."

In the recently released stills, Pitt's Jack Conrad and Diego Calva's Manny Torres can be seen staring wide-eyed at some sort of show, while Robbie's Nellie La Roy and Li Jun Li's Lady Fay Zhu put on a couple of lavish dance hall performances of their own. Also glimpsed is Maguire's Jack McKay, Jean Smart's Elinor St. John, Jovan Adepo's trumpet-playing Sidney Palmer, and Lukas Haas' George Munn.

A post shared by Paramount Pictures (@paramountpics) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Alongside the images, Chazelle told Vanity Fair (opens in new tab): "I wanted to capture just how big and bold and brash and unapologetic that world was. There was no roadmap… everything was just new and wild."

Katherine Waterston, Max Minghella, and Olivia Wilde also feature in the flick, which marks Oscar-winner Chazelle's follow-up to Whiplash, La La Land, and First Man. Red Hot Chilli Peppers bassist Flea, Max Minghella, Samara Weaving (Ready or Not), Rory Scovel (I Feel Pretty), Eric Roberts (The Dark Knight), PJ Byrne (The Wolf of Wall Street), Chloe Fineman (Saturday Night Live), and Damon Gupton (Criminal Minds) round out the star-studded cast.

Babylon is set to be shown in select cinemas on December 25, before releasing wide on January 6. In the meantime, check out our breakdown of the most exciting upcoming movies coming our way in 2022 and beyond.