AXE Judgment Day - Death to Mutants ramps up the violence between the X-Men and Eternals

As Marvel Comics gears up for AXE: Judgment Day, which puts the Avengers in the middle of a fight between the Eternals and X-Men as the Eternals try to wipe out mutantkind due to their belief that mutants are offshoots of the Deviants - and now, the publisher is ramping things up to an even more dire level with a tie-in limited series titled Judgment Day: Death to Mutants as announced through ComicBook (opens in new tab).

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Death to Mutants is scheduled for three issues and is written by Judgment Day lead writer Kieron Gillen, with art from Guiu Vilanova. Though the limited series' plot hasn't been detailed yet, the title lends some obvious clues to what's going on in the tie-in.

As previously established, Judgment Day focuses on a conflict between the Eternals and mutants, with the Eternals recently coming to the belief that mutants are genetically related to the Eternals' ancient enemies the Deviants - and Death to Mutants seems to spell out exactly what they have planned for the X-Men and Krakoa.

"What an unfriendly title, yeah? Imagine how ugly it sounds when it's on the lips of people you once considered your friends of a million years," Gillen tells ComicBook. "Death to Mutants is about what mainstream Eternal Society is doing to try to crush the mutant flowers of Krakoa, while our heroic Eternals try to work out what the hell they can do about it."

Those "mutant flowers" may not be totally conceptual in this case, as Krakoa is known for growing special flowers that provide a variety of benefits and effects.

AXE: Judgment Day - Death to Mutants is due out in July. Stay tuned to Newsarama for Marvel's full July 2022 solicitations, coming later this month.

