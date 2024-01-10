Avatar 4 resumes filming next month: "It's bigger than you can imagine"

Although Avatar 4 will not hit theatres until 2029, the cast will soon be heading back to Pandora as one star has given a promising update on the fourth installment and says filming will resume as soon as next month.
“We go back to work on it in a month and it's big,” actor Sam Worthington told People, teasing the magnitude of the fourth movie in the franchise, “it's bigger than you can imagine”.
Worthington plays Jake Sully in director James Cameron's sci-fi saga, a paraplegic Marine veteran turned Navi hybrid originally introduced in the first Avatar movie, and later appearing in the sequel Avatar: The Way of Water which hit theaters in 2022.
Not much is known of Avatar 4 at this point other than it will be a direct sequel to Avatar 3 which entered post-production late last year though there is a long road ahead until it hits theatres on December 19, 2025. Cameron confirmed at an industry conference in November 2023, documented by 1News, that filming was complete but the team was heading into a "very hectic 2 years of post-production" ahead of the Christmas 2025 release.
The third movie, which remains untitled, will continue the epic story of Na'vi and Pandora and introduce two new Na'vi cultures including a fire tribe and one other unconfirmed group. Not only this, but Avatar 3 will jump forward 6 years after Way of Water and will see some of the original cast reprise their original roles such as Worthington, Zoe Saldaña as Neytiri, and Kate Winslet as Ronal.
Avatar 4 will premiere sometime in 2029. Avatar 3 is set to hit theatres on December 19, 2025. Avatar and Avatar: The Way of Water are both available to stream on Disney Plus right now.