Avatar 4 resumes filming next month: "It's bigger than you can imagine"

Although Avatar 4 will not hit theatres until 2029, the cast will soon be heading back to Pandora as one star has given a promising update on the fourth installment and says filming will resume as soon as next month.

“We go back to work on it in a month and it's big,” actor Sam Worthington told People , teasing the magnitude of the fourth movie in the franchise, “it's bigger than you can imagine”.

Worthington plays Jake Sully in director James Cameron 's sci-fi saga, a paraplegic Marine veteran turned Navi hybrid originally introduced in the first Avatar movie, and later appearing in the sequel Avatar: The Way of Water which hit theaters in 2022.

Not much is known of Avatar 4 at this point other than it will be a direct sequel to Avatar 3 which entered post-production late last year though there is a long road ahead until it hits theatres on December 19, 2025. Cameron confirmed at an industry conference in November 2023, documented by 1News , that filming was complete but the team was heading into a "very hectic 2 years of post-production" ahead of the Christmas 2025 release.

The third movie, which remains untitled, will continue the epic story of Na'vi and Pandora and introduce two new Na'vi cultures including a fire tribe and one other unconfirmed group. Not only this, but Avatar 3 will jump forward 6 years after Way of Water and will see some of the original cast reprise their original roles such as Worthington, Zoe Saldaña as Neytiri, and Kate Winslet as Ronal.