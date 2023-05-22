Aubrey Plaza may already have tried her hand at producing movies like Emily the Criminal, Black Bear, and The Little Hours, but the actor has set her sights on directing.

According to a new profile in Vanity Fair , she's currently working on "a big undertaking," which is a script that she wants to direct. "I'm going in to, like, do some Garry Marshall shit," Plaza told the publication, referring to the director behind movies like Pretty Woman, The Princess Diaries, and Valentine's Day. This particular comparison to Marshall certainly implies that a rom-com is on the cards.

Elsewhere in the article, Vanity Fair reveals that Plaza's favorite movie growing up was Romancing the Stone, an action-adventure take on the rom-com, whose star and producer Michael Douglas inspired her to pursue both avenues in her own career. Could we expect a similarly action-packed take on the genre in Plaza's work-in-progress script?

Plaza most recently starred in Guy Ritchie's Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre alongside Jason Statham and Hugh Grant and The White Lotus season 2 on HBO. Aside from writing (and potentially directing), she has a few other new acting projects in the works, including Francis Ford Coppola's next movie, Megalopolis, and the WandaVision spin-off Agatha: Coven of Chaos on Disney Plus opposite Kathryn Hahn and Patti LuPone. However, her roles in both remain a mystery.

