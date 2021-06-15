Zelda Game and Watch handheld includes the first two games and Link's Awakening

The Legend of Zelda series is getting a Game and Watch handheld for its 35th anniversary, following in the Super Mario Bros. series' footsteps. Game and Watch: The Legend of Zelda launches on November 12 for $49.99.

The Zelda Game and Watch handheld includes the original Legend of Zelda game from 1986, its sequel Zelda 2: Adventure of Link, and the Gameboy version of The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening. That's three classic Zelda games you can play on an adorable retro-styled console to celebrate the legendary Zelda series turning the big three-five.

If somehow three complete Zelda games weren't enough, then Nintendo's also adding a little something extra to the collection. It's not a Zelda game, per se, but classic Game & Watch game Vermin rounds out the anniversary offering, with a 2D version of Link taking on the role of the playable character.

