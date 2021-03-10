Zelda: Breath of the Wild has 900 hidden Koroks, and this player's taking a selfie with them all

One The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild player is going on a photographic journey to snap a selfie with every hidden Korok, and they're sharing the most primo pics with the world.

Reddit user FieldExplores has posted two days worth of highlights so far, with 20 images pulled from each day of travels (they're not uploading every last one, which is fair, since there are 900 of the darn things). These aren't just your typical travel photos - they're carefully framed and posed images which put Link in all kinds of odd situations with his little yahaha-ing friends. There's a real "we put way too much thought into this holiday card" energy about them, and I love it.

Some are funny, like Link posing with a gang of rambunctious bokoblins as they gather around to admire his cool mask. Some are menacing, like Link discovering a pit full of bones while a Korok hovers overhead, presumably resolving to never let this last witness escape. Some are weird, like Link taking a bath in a muddy pit full of Chuchu Jelly.

All of them are fun and captivating examples of in-game photography - and just imagine what Zelda's going to think when Link finally gives her Sheikah Slate back, and she notices its hard drive (or wet drive, I dunno, Sheikah technology is weird) is full of 900 of these things.