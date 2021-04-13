Zack Snyder says there's no Army of the Dead director's cut

By now, you've probably seen the official trailer for Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead, which gave us a better idea of what’s going down in this world of zombies. From the looks of the Dave Bautista-led action-horror set in a post-apocalyptic Las Vegas, it appears as though Snyder had a lot of fun filming the zombie-filled movie.

Quite naturally after the Snyder Cut, the Justice League director was asked during an Army of the Dead roundtable if there was a director's cut of his upcoming film, and his response was no.

"This was the most gratifying experience making this movie... This is the movie. There are no other cuts of the movie. I didn't have to fight them. It was the opposite. This is the director's cut, and you're going to see it first. You don't have to see the bastardized version first, there's just the awesome version." Snyder said in his full response.

It's good to know Snyder didn't have to fight anyone about what to do with a script he wrote with Shay Hatten and Joby Harold, especially after what he went through with the Justice League.

Bautista leads a heist in post-apocalyptic Las Vegas with a cast that includes Omari Hardwick, Hiroyuki Sanada, Garret Dillahunt, Raúl Castillo, Nora Arnezeder, Matthias Schweighöfer, Samantha Win, and Rich Cetrone.

Although there won't be a director's cut, there is a prequel anime series based on the world of Army of the Dead in the works and set to debut on Netflix. So, there is more Army of the Dead content on the way for fans.

Army of the Dead hits theaters and Netflix on May 21, but if you need a quick horror fix now, you can check out our list of the best Netflix horror movies while you wait.