You can be Gooigi from Luigi's Mansion 3 this Halloween with Nintendo's free printable mask

Luigi's Mansion 3 is out in just a matter of days on October 31, and to get suitably gooed up to get stuck into the ghostly adventure, you can print out and wear your very own Gooigi mask. Yes, that's right, Nintendo has released a mask of Luigi's doppelganger on its Play Nintendo printable crafts section .

The page lists that all you'll need to become the gloopey Luigi clone is some sturdy paper, ribbon or string, scissors, as well as an optional holepunch, tape, and glue.



Sure, it might not be as... gooey as Gooigi actually is, but it's the next best thing, right? And let's face it, if you saw someone walking along with one of these on their face in the dead of night, you'd get a bit of a scare. Halloween outfit sorted.

"What happens when you convert Luigi's biological data into an electrical signal, then input it into a gooey element? You get Gooigi," the description on the mask states, "an exceedingly green copy of Luigi who can help solve puzzles and fight ghosts in the Luigi's Mansion 3 game."

In Luigi's Mansion 3, our favourite cowardly green plumber is outfitted with the latest version of his trusty vacuum. Using the Poltergust G-00 to navigate through the spooky Last Resort hotel, Luigi has some new skills to take on all the phantoms lurking around the many rooms and floors. One such ability is being able to summon Gooigi, Luigi's very own gloopey clone who helps you overcome obstacles.

Sometimes you'll encounter objects you can't move on your own, so you just need a bit of a helping gooey. If you have a buddy with you, they can take on the role of Gooigi throughout your spectral collecting escapade. Gooigi can pass through grates and drains, and is also resistant to arrows and spikes. Just don't let him near water... no, he won't multiple, but he will disintegrate and nobody wants that. I personally thought Gooigi was one of the best additions to Luigi's Mansion 3. After all, venturing through a haunted mansion alone is a pretty scary prospect.

Want to stay on top of all the latest releases coming our way? Here's our list of the best upcoming Nintendo Switch games.