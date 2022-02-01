Yellowjackets and Birds of Prey stars join cast of Stephen King's The Boogeyman adaptation

Sophie Thatcher and Chris Messina are set to star in the upcoming movie adaptation of Stephen King's short story The Boogeyman, Deadline reports.

The movie will center around a teenage girl reeling from the tragic death of her mother, who finds herself and her brother haunted by a sadistic presence in their house. Can they get their grieving father to pay attention before it's too late?

Rob Savage, who's previously helmed horror movies like Host and Dashcam, is directing from a script by Black Swan screenwriter Mark Heyman, while Shawn Levy is one of the film's producers. The movie will premiere on Hulu, but it doesn't have a release date yet.

King's short story was first published in 1978 as part of a collection titled The Night Shift. Consisting of 20 short stories, The Boogeyman will be the tenth to be adapted into a movie. It centers around a man's visit to a psychiatrist, where he recounts how each of his children was killed by the title character.

Thatcher played the teenage version of Natalie in the Showtime series Yellowjackets – the adult version of her character is played by Juliette Lewis. She's also had roles in the Disney Plus series The Book of Boba Fett and the sci-fi movie Prospect.

Messina, meanwhile, has appeared in movies like Argo , Birds of Prey , and I Care a Lot, as well as roles in shows like HBO's Sharp Objects and Netflix's The Sinner.