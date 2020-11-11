Xbox Series X video seems to show smoke rising from the vents

Videos circulating on social media appear to show smoke pouring from the vents on brand-new Xbox Series X consoles.

In a post on Reddit last night, user Hirsutophilia jokingly told members of the Xbox Series X subreddit that his friend's Xbox Series X "came with a campfire feature." In a short video, the console can be seen in an upright position on the floor, with smoke coming from the vents at the top.

Get the best Xbox Series X deals before anyone else! We'll send you pre-order details and the best Xbox Series X deals as soon as they're available. Remind Me Send me details about other relevant products from Gamesradar and other Future brands. Send me details about other relevant products from third parties. No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission.

In a response to a repost of that video on Twitter, user Arek_Adamowicz said they were suffering from a similar issue, posting their own video which showed even more smoke coming from their console. On Reddit, another user said their Xbox had also started smoking and giving off a funny smell, leading some people to suggest that the malfunction was due to a burned-out electrical component within the console.

At this point it's too early to say whether this is a widespread issue, although launch consoles can sometimes suffer from unexpected faults. Reaching out to Xbox Support is likely to be your best bet if you're affected by a similar problem, as it might help to determine the scope of the problem. Last week, a PS5 overheating in a supermarket display case was unfortunate for Sony, but these billowing Xboxes mean Microsoft will be hoping they are the exception to the rule of there being no smoke without fire.

Hopefully your new hardware stays smoke-free long enough to enjoy these Xbox Series X launch games.