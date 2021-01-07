Xbox Series X stock is appearing in the wild this week - here's where

Xbox Series X stock looks to be appearing at retailers this week. With UK retailers Game and Very having had solid stock available to order this week, it looks like next-gen consoles are slowly coming back into at least 'in-stock' availability - even if they do go quickly still. We'd speculate that this could very well indicate US stock coming this week as it's the first proper working week of the year, but this is still a conservative estimate and had to be taken with all the caution that we've grown used to.

We are quietly confident of seeing more Xbox Series X and PS5 stock coming back in the coming weeks and these appearances at retailers do, at least - even if you didn't snag one this time around - seem to confirm this. Naturally, they are still going like hot cakes so stock is gone in minutes, and we're slaves to website queues - but perseverance is the way and it's all looking a bit more positive.

Nonetheless, we have to concentrate on those positives, and that is the fact that it should be easier to buy Xbox Series X or buy PS5 in the early weeks and months of 2021. Even the accessories are making a brief comeback with UK retailer Very having the remote for a short time, and the DualSense being back at Amazon UK.

Failing all else, it's always a good idea to utilize the quick links above and below to get your new year, new console shopping position in order, and always - always - keep checking in with them every now and then, as you might get lucky. It's been known to happen and we'd put good money on it happening again, as some retailers put up stock on the sly without any notification.

It's also worth bookmarking our page of Xbox Series X deals and bundles, as we always try to keep abreast of the latest stock developments. Good luck!

