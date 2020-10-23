Xbox Series X Gears 5 update gives you the option to replace Marcus Fenix with Dave Bautista

Gears 5 is getting a little more Batista action in the Series X update.

There's a lot to unpack in the Gears 5 Series X update. Among new difficulty modes, skins, and some extra achievements, a familiar face is getting more action. The WWE persona of actor Dave Bautista was initially unlockable in the game's multiplayer. Batista wasn't actually a new character, but rather a skin for Marcus Fenix. This particular mechanic makes its return as Batista now debuts in the Gears 5 campaign, once again as an optional cosmetic item for Marcus.

Getting Batista into the campaign is easy. All players have to do is equip the Batista skin for Marcus at the start of a new game, and wherever Marcus would usually be, Batista will turn up instead. This isn't just a surface level change, though. Batista is also outfitted with a brand new voiceover done by Bautista.

The campaign addition comes after much fan enthusiasm on Twitter and across the internet hoping that Bautista would be the one to play Marcus Fenix in a live-action Gears of War film. Bautista himself has had plenty of eagerness to get into the role, having said previously that he's "tried everything" to make it happen. The initial addition of Batista into multiplayer was done to reflect the fans' passion for their actor of choice, and now he can hop into the action for the campaign.

While there's no indication yet that Bautista will get his chance at starring in a Gears movie anytime soon, we can at least take a little comfort in playing as the beloved would-be Marcus Fenix in this update.