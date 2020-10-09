Xbox Series X commercial sends Get Out and Black Panther's Daniel Kaluuya into space

A new Xbox Series X commercial from Microsoft stars Daniel Kaluuya from Get Out and Black Panther, and it goes places.

The commercial takes Kaluuya from his home to the peak of his own created world. He grows, shrinks and at one point embodies the Master Chief during his journey, and it's all set to a new song from Labrinth called "No Ordinary". This is the start of Xbox's new Power Your Dreams campaign, and Xbox Integrated Marketing senior manager Josh Munsee explained what the hell is actually going on in the video in a post on Xbox Wire .

Dream with us. Dream of blazing fast speeds. Dream of more vibrant gaming worlds. Dream of high visual fidelity and higher frame rates. #PowerYourDreams with the Xbox Series X: https://t.co/hSdfoAz643 pic.twitter.com/ee0cjqKjkQOctober 9, 2020

"The story begins with Daniel picking up his Xbox Wireless Controller after returning home. He is greeted by online friends and is quickly transitioned into his gaming dream, moving from live action to CG," Munsee says.

"Daniel travels through his dream, passing through spectacular and immersive visuals of dream-inspired gaming worlds before discovering another gamer and her representation of her own gaming dream. Together, they realize that while each of our gaming dreams and journeys are unique, there are many gamers and many individual dreams that all come together with the power of Xbox."

Ohhh. Right, I mean… of course. Yeah, I knew that. I was just seeing if you knew it, Josh Munsee.

The commercial is set to air on TV for the first time during the Vikings and Seahawks NFL game on October 11, in case you want to impress all your football-watching friends with your on-the-spot interpretation of its meaning.