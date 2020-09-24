Xbox Series X 1TB expandable hard drive will cost $219

Best Buy has listed a Seagate's 1TB Xbox Series X expandable hard drive for $219, giving us a good idea of how much it will cost to increase the storage capacity of Microsoft's next-gen console.

As spotted by The Verge, a product listing for "Seagate - 1TB Game Drive for Xbox Series X and Series S" on the US retailer's website comes with a $219.99 price tag.

The device also says it will be compatible with the Xbox Series S, which is scheduled to launch alongside its beefier next-gen sibling this November 10 worldwide.

It's unclear how much Seagate's hard drive will cost in the UK, or what prices to expect from other similarly sized hard drives from third-party brands, but you can already pre-order this one so that it arrives the day after the Xbox Series X/S release.

The Xbox Series X already ships with 1TB of SSD storage, but the Xbox Series S is a lot smaller, with just 512GB included as part of its much lower price point.

We're not sure how big exactly games are going to get on the next-generation of hardware, but the likelihood is that if you're someone who plays a lot of games, and doesn't want to delete old favourites for new releases, an external hard drive will be a must buy.

